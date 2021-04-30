Periods, Pregnancy & Breastfeeding: Doc Busts COVID Vaccine Myths

A lot of these rumours insidiously focus on women and can foster some hesitancy, and Dr Munjaal explains that no vaccine would be approved if it had severe dangers for more than half the population.

“Please take the vaccine – any, Covaxin or Covishield – as fast as you can.” He also addresses rumours about vaccines saying that its important to realise vaccines do not protect you from getting infected but they help prevent severe disease and death.

“You can still be a carrier and it’s important to mask up post-vaccination as well. You still have to isolate for the same number of days if you have any symptoms even when vaccinated but it does protect you from severe disease and hospitalisation.”

(This was first published on FIT and has been republished with permission.)