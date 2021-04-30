Periods, Pregnancy & Breastfeeding: Doc Busts COVID Vaccine Myths
Can you get the coronavirus vaccine if you’re on your period? Can you get it if you are breastfeeding? Watch on.
Can you get the coronavirus vaccine if you're on your period? Can you get it if you are breastfeeding? Will it affect your fertility? There are many rumours floating around, and in the midst of a COVID-19 second crisis, we speak to gynaecologist Dr Munjaal Kapadia to clear the air.
“You can absolutely get vaccinated when you are menstruating or pre-menstrual. Your period does not affect your immunity, please don’t fall for rumours and get vaccinated as soon as you can.”Dr Munjaal Kapadia, Gynecologist, Namaha Hospital, Mumbai
Periods & Immunity
The viral claim going around is that your immunity “dips” when on your period and hence getting vaccinated may post a risk. Dr Kapadia rubbished this claim as “intended to foster vaccine hesitancy and explains,”
“Your periods do not affect your immunity. If that was the case, then you would be prone to other infections during menstruation not just COVID-19.”Dr Munjaal Kapadia, Gynecologist, Namaha Hospital, Mumbai
But can the vaccine impact your period in any way? Perhaps by causing delayed periods, irregularities or evening stopping your period?
“No vaccine will have any effect on your hormones. If, post vaccination you have some issues with your period, have them checked out. Don’t attribute it to the vaccine. The vaccination is incidental.”
Vaccine & Pregnancy
Since India had not involved pregnant or lactating women in their clinical trials, the health ministry had advised against it – although recently the US’ CDC opened up their Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the same category.
“In my opinion, it is safe and offers double protection for the mother and child. Getting COVID-19 during pregnancy or post-delivery is more of a risk than the minimal risk the vaccine poses. We are working on fast-tracking approval in India for this vulnerable group.”Dr Munjaal Kapadia, Gynecologist, Namaha Hospital, Mumbai
Can Vaccine Affect Fertility?
There are nascent rumours on vaccines and sterilization, and Dr Munjaal nips these in the bud.
“The vaccine is for your protection, it is not a conspiracy to sterilize you!”
A lot of these rumours insidiously focus on women and can foster some hesitancy, and Dr Munjaal explains that no vaccine would be approved if it had severe dangers for more than half the population.
“Please take the vaccine – any, Covaxin or Covishield – as fast as you can.” He also addresses rumours about vaccines saying that its important to realise vaccines do not protect you from getting infected but they help prevent severe disease and death.
“You can still be a carrier and it’s important to mask up post-vaccination as well. You still have to isolate for the same number of days if you have any symptoms even when vaccinated but it does protect you from severe disease and hospitalisation.”
(This was first published on FIT and has been republished with permission.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.