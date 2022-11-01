'Kids Fight, Didn't Think It Could Lead to Death': Kin of Teen Stabbed in Delhi

“I am scared to go to school now... I have my science examination coming up, but I don't think I will go,” 15-year-old Sneha (name changed), whose brother was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi's Patel Nagar, tells The Quint. She is sitting in a corner of her house, hiding behind her mother.

Her 17-year-old brother was allegedly killed on 28 October when he spoke up against his minor sister's harassers. In a purported CCTV footage of the incident, two boys are seen attacking the victim. The latter then tries to turn on his phone to call for help, but he collapses before he can do that.

According to the Delhi Police, the victim was returning home from his computer class when the incident took place. The two boys, both minors, were apprehended, on the same day.