In a First, Over 100 Women Join NDRF As Rescuers

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has inducted a woman’s batch of 100 disaster combatants and rescuers. This is a first, and these women have been deployed in Garh Mukteshwar town, Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI.

The women have been trained as complete rescuers according to NDRF director general S N Pradhan.

"Recently, the UP government requisitioned an NDRF team and they (women) went there (Garh Mukteshwar). The team handled the rescue boats and related equipments," Pradhan told PTI in an interview.

The move to induct women personnel in the all-male battalion has been in the works for a while, and over 100 women have joined the NDRF as sub inspector and inspector ranks in the past few months. They will be deputed after finishing the pre-induction course and training, reported PTI.