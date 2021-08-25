Sexually Explicit Content Popularised OnlyFans; Now, It's Banned: Here's Why

A website with 130 million users and over 2 million content creators has become synonymous with one thing – pornography.

While sex sold OnlyFans, the platform, and made it widely popular among consumers of sexually explicit content, it also became a lifeline for sex workers and many others, who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Men and women turned to the platform to share and create sexually explicit content just so that they could pay the bills.

However, the UK-based startup, earlier in August announced that it will stop hosting such content; 'no more sexually explicit content', it said, sending all of the internet into a frenzy.

What pushed OnlyFans to ban pornographic content? What are content creators saying? Here's a short explainer.