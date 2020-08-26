Only 1st Wife Entitled to Lay Claim On Husband’s Money: Bombay HC
If a man has two wives, only the first is entitled to his money, but his children from both marriages are entitled.
The Bombay High Court on Monday, 24 August observed that as per law, if a man has two wives and both lay claim to his money, only the first wife would be entitled to it. However, his children from both marriages have a right over the money, reported PTI.
The bench, led by Justice Kathawalla was hearing a petition filed by the second wife of Suresh Hatankar, an assistant sub-inspector in the Maharashtra Railway Police Force, who died of COVID-19 on 30 May.
As the state government provides a compensation of Rs 65 lakh to the kin of police personnel who died of COVID-19 while on duty, two women, both claiming to be Hatankar's wives, had laid a claim to the compensation amount.
What the Law Says
Shraddha, Hatankar's daughter from his second wife, approached the court, seeking a proportionate share of the compensation amount to save her mother and herself from "starvation and homelessness". She stated that both the marriages were registered with the Registrar of Marriages and under the Hindu Marriage Act. Thus, she claimed in her plea that she too had the right to family pension, and death-cum-retirement gratuity. So, her mother and herself should get an equal proportion of the compensation amount.
“The law says that the second wife might not get anything. But the daughter from the second wife, and the first wife and the daughter from the first marriage will be entitled to the money,” the court said after state counsel, Jyoti Chavan, submitted a similar judgment made by the Aurangabad court, according to PTI.
Hatankar's first wife and daughter claimed they were not aware that he had 'another family'. This was denied by Shraddha's counsel, who further argued that Hatankar had been living with his second wife and their daughter in the Railway police quarters allotted to him in Dharavi.
The court directed Hatankar's first wife and her daughter to file an affidavit by Thursday, clarifying if they knew that he had two families.
The matter has been listed for hearing on Thursday, reported PTI.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.