Only 1st Wife Entitled to Lay Claim On Husband’s Money: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 24 August observed that as per law, if a man has two wives and both lay claim to his money, only the first wife would be entitled to it. However, his children from both marriages have a right over the money, reported PTI.

The bench, led by Justice Kathawalla was hearing a petition filed by the second wife of Suresh Hatankar, an assistant sub-inspector in the Maharashtra Railway Police Force, who died of COVID-19 on 30 May.

As the state government provides a compensation of Rs 65 lakh to the kin of police personnel who died of COVID-19 while on duty, two women, both claiming to be Hatankar's wives, had laid a claim to the compensation amount.