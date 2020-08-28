‘Love Knows No Bounds’: HC Allows Queer Couple to Live Together
“The oft quoted maxim has expanded its bounds to include same sex relationships,” the Odisha HC said.
The Orissa High Court on Wednesday, 26 August, allowed a same-sex couple to continue their live-in relationship – observing that the individuals are entitled to their rights irrespective of their gender identity.
According to news agency PTI, Justice SK Mishra and Justice Savitri Ratho, hearing a habeas corpus plea of a 24- year-old transman, said:
“A reading of the Supreme Court judgments will indicate that individual rights have to be balanced with social expectations and norms. The freedom of choice is therefore available to the two individuals in this case who have decided to have a relationship and live together and society should support their decision.”
The petitioner, who identifies himself as a man, said that his partner's family forcibly took her to Jaipur. He asserted that they fixed her marriage to another man, leaving him with no option but to approach the court.
“The oft quoted maxim – love knows no bounds – has expanded its bounds to include same sex relationships,” Justice Ratho said.
“The society should support their decision. We hope and trust that the duo will lead a happy and harmonious life,” she added.
The court said that the State shall provide all kinds of protection to the couple, including the right to life, right to equality before the law and equal protection of the law.
(With inputs from PTI.)
