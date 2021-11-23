Sexist Or Just For Laughs? Internet Divided Over Wife Jokes After Nykaa IPO

The much-awaited IPOs of Paytm and Nykaa, came to an end on 11 November, with the latter having a blockbuster start on listing day with its valuation crossing Rs 1 lakh crore.

The issue price for Nykaa was Rs 2,018 apiece, with a premium of 79 percent over its issue price. The IPO also resulted in the investment banker-turned entrepreneur Falguni Nayar's net worth touching $7 billion – making her India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire.

Meanwhile, Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, struggled to garner a full subscription, with less than 50 percent of the stock being subscribed even on the second day of listing.

According to multiple experts, the massive size of the issue itself could be one of the many reasons for this.