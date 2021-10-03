NDA Exam: UPSC Issues Notification for Women Candidates – How to Apply?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in September, issued a notification for the upcoming opening of online application form for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 for women candidates only.

This is following a Supreme Court directive on 18 August, which broke the 65-year-old glass ceiling and ruled that women can also sit for the upcoming NDA entrance examination. The apex court held that the policy that restricts their entry into the elite institution is based on “gender discrimination".

We answer the questions you might have regarding the application process, the exam, and the case in the Supreme Court.