Child Rights Body Chief To Travel to Dumka, Take Stock of Girl Murder Case

Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), is set to travel to Dumka in Jharkhand on 4 September, to meet the family of a class 12 student who died after being set afire by a man for allegedly rejecting his advances on Sunday, 28 August.

During his two-day visit, Kanoongo will also hold meetings with medical authorities and police officials who are handling the case.