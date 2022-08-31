Child Rights Body Chief To Travel to Dumka, Take Stock of Girl Murder Case
Kanoongo will also hold meetings with medical authorities and police officials who are handling the case.
Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), is set to travel to Dumka in Jharkhand on 4 September, to meet the family of a class 12 student who died after being set afire by a man for allegedly rejecting his advances on Sunday, 28 August.
During his two-day visit, Kanoongo will also hold meetings with medical authorities and police officials who are handling the case.
In a letter to Jharkhand Chief Secretary and other government officials, the NCPCR said that Kanoongo will be visiting Dumka to take stock of the case. He is also scheduled to meet with the district collector, superintendent of police (SIT), investigating officer, medical authorities, and district child protection officer.
Kanoongo will also be visiting the girl's family members.
The incident occurred on 23 August when the accused allegedly poured petrol on the victim from outside the window of her room while she was asleep, and set her on fire, according to the police.
The victim was admitted to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka with 90 percent burn injuries and was later shifted to another hospital. She succumbed to the injuries and died on 28 August. The accused has been arrested.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and gender
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.