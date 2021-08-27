Mysuru Rape: DGP to Supervise Investigation, Says Karnataka CM Bommai
A Mysuru college student travelling along with her friend was allegedly raped by four men on 24 August night.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Friday, 27 August, stated that state Director General of Police Praveen Sood will supervise the investigation of the Mysuru gang rape case moving forward.
A college student travelling along with her friend was on her way back from Chamundi Hills on Tuesday, 24 August, night and was allegedly raped by four men.
The girl is presently admitted in a hospital and a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the case at Alanahally police station. A case under Sections 376 D (gang rape) and 397 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.
However, no arrests have been made yet.
Speaking to the media, CM Bommai said that the DGP will be going to Mysuru for investigation of the case and has been asked to solve the case at the earliest. He also said that the investigation teams have been formed and the probe is in progress, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, the special team investigating the case has recorded the statement of the male friend of the victim, police sources said on Friday, according to IANS.
What Has Basavaraj S Bommai Said?
Speaking to the media on Friday, CM Bommai said that he has ordered the police to directly submit the reports of the case to him. He also said that he disapproves the comment made by the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, PTI reported.
The home minister had earlier commented that the girl and her friend should not have gone to the desolated area at night.
“I just don’t agree with the comments made by my home minister regarding the gang-rape incident. I have advised him to give clarification.”Basavaraj S Bommi, Chief Minister, Karnataka
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.