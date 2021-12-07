One of Two School Managers Who Molested 17 Minors in Muzaffarnagar Held
The survivors were sedated before they were molested on 17 November.
One of the two school managers accused of molesting 17 girls in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was arrested on Monday, 6 December, nearly three weeks after the incident.
Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav, in a press conference on Monday, said that while one of the managers, Yogesh Kumar, was in police custody, the other, Arjun Singh, was still on the run.
What Had Happened?
All the 17 survivors were Class 10 students of a private school. The managers had asked them to come to another school on the pretext of appearing for a CBSE practical exam. While one of the managers worked at their school, the other was an administrator at the school they were taken to.
According to the FIR, which was filed weeks after the incident, the accused sedated and molested the girls on 17 November. They threatened to kill them if they spoke up about the incident, the report stated.
The incident came to the fore when the parents of two of the survivors approached Purkaji MLA Pramod Utwal, seeking the removal of the incharge of the concerned police station after he failed to file an FIR against the accused. It was later filed on 5 December.
The Muzaffarnagar SSP told The Indian Express that a departmental inquiry had been launched against the concerned police station incharge.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
