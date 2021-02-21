MP Woman Forced to Drink Liquor, Gang-Raped in Farmhouse: Police

The police is checking if one of the accused is a functionary of a political party.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, forced to drink liquor and gang-raped by four people, in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, reported PTI, citing the police.

According to PTI, the police has said that efforts are underway to nab the accused.

WHAT THE POLICE HAVE INFORMED

Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaish reportedly informed PTI that the 20-year-old was abducted in a four-wheeler, taken to a farmhouse where she was forced to consume liquor and then gang-raped on Thursday and Friday, 18 and 19 February.

The ASP also informed that on Saturday, the accused dumped her in front of her house.

Further, ASP Vaish said:

“She filed a police complaint on Sunday. The victim was first taken to Jaitpur health centre and then shifted to the district hospital for treatment.”   
ASP Mukesh Vaish   
MORE DETAILS

The ASP also said that the four accused were booked on Sunday. Further, he informed that the police is checking if one of them is a functionary of a political party.

(With inputs from PTI)

