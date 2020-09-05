I Was ‘Moral Policed, Assaulted’ in a B’luru Park: Samyuktha Hegde

In her long Instagram live, at least three people who had come to the park, could be heard supporting the actor and her friends. One young man told the police that if the trio were to be thrown out on the basis of their clothes, then all men wearing shorts should also be asked to leave. Another man who identified himself as a doctor can be seen saying that the women did nothing wrong and they were just working out.

Kavitha Reddy, however, maintains that the altercation started as the women were playing music loudly. “Since the last three to four days, these women have been playing music and dancing, which is not allowed. Several regulars have told them not to do that. Yesterday, the guard told me that he was being yelled at by the public and asked me to come. I told them to not play music and dance. If I have to allow them then other people will be emboldened to come with speakers and play loud music,” she said.



“The minute I took a picture of her, one of the girls called a bloody old b**** and that's when I got angry and went to confront her. I was instigated. Why should I be called names? We saved the lake and have been protecting it since the last 10 years,” she claimed.



The park that Kavitha Reddy is talking about is open to all sections of the public. Moreover, throughout the 16 minute video that Samyuktha uploaded, Kavitha Reddy or the others cannot be heard talking about loud music, they were only complaining that the women were dressed ‘indecently’.