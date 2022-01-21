Mofiya Parveen Suicide: Charge Sheet Names Husband, In-Laws for Dowry Harassment
The charge sheet does not include the name of the police officer who was also named in the suicide note.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
Nearly two months after a 21-year-old law student died by suicide after alleging dowry harassment, the Kerala Police on Tuesday, 18 January, filed a charge sheet in the case.
The charge sheet names Mofiya Parveen Dilshad's husband and his parents, who are accused of dowry harassment, domestic violence and abetment to suicide, Times of India reported.
However, it does not include the name of the circle inspector of the Aluva police station, who was also named and held to blame in Dilshad's suicide note, as per The News Minute.
In November 2021, Mofiya Dilshad had died by suicide, after she allegedly faced domestic abuse at the hands of her husband Suhail and his family over demands of dowry.
When Dilshad had first tried to lodge a complaint at the Aluva station for domestic violence, Circle Inspector (CI) Sudheer had called her husband's family, in a purported attempt to chalk out a compromise between the parties. No case had been registered on Dilshad's complaint at the time, as per her father.
Hours after she returned from the station, Dilshad died by suicide. Mofiya’s father Dilshad had earlier told TNM that the CI had “disrespected” Mofiya and misbehaved with her.
The omission of CI Sudheer's name from the charge sheet has upset Dilshad's family.
“The higher-ups in the police department say they are helpless. I had really expected that the CI and Suhail’s brother and sister-in-law would also be included in the charge sheet. I don't know what happened, this is disappointing,” the deceased's father told TNM.
(With inputs from The News Minute and Times of India)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.