Mofiya Parveen Suicide: Charge Sheet Names Husband, In-Laws for Dowry Harassment

Nearly two months after a 21-year-old law student died by suicide after alleging dowry harassment, the Kerala Police on Tuesday, 18 January, filed a charge sheet in the case.

The charge sheet names Mofiya Parveen Dilshad's husband and his parents, who are accused of dowry harassment, domestic violence and abetment to suicide, Times of India reported.

However, it does not include the name of the circle inspector of the Aluva police station, who was also named and held to blame in Dilshad's suicide note, as per The News Minute.