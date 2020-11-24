Stellar Image Ruined: MJ Akbar’s Lawyer Makes Final Argument Again

Advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for former Union Minister MJ Akbar in his defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, began her final submission afresh before the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, 24 November.

Luthra began with submissions on Akbar’s professional life and said that he had a “long and illustrious career.”

This development comes in the aftermath of the transfer of ACMM Vishal Pahuja who had so far been hearing the case and had heard the final arguments already.