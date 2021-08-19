'Any Workplace With MJ Akbar Not Safe': Twitter as He Joins Wion Post #MeToo

Former Union Minister and editor MJ Akbar, who was accused of sexual harassment by several women, has joined WION, an English TV news channel run by Zee Media.

While the media conglomerate has not officially announced his appointment, he has been attending the channel's editorial meetings since 16 August, Newslaundry first reported.

The #MeToo movement began with multiple allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein in the United States in 2017. As the movement made its way to India, MJ Akbar, then a Union minister, was the most high-profile name to be called out – by multiple former employees who had worked under him.