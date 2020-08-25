14-Year-Old Gang-Raped in Kerala’s Kochi, Cops Arrest 3 Accused

The Kerala Police have arrested three people accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in Kochi on Tuesday, 25 August. The horrific incident of gang rape was reported at the Eloor police station in Ernakulam city on Sunday, 23 August, and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered based on the intimation of the doctor, who the minor and her grandmother had consulted.

Based on the complaint, three migrant workers originally from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested by the police. The accused have been identified as Shahid (24), Farhad Khan (29) and Haneefa (28).