Minor Girl Found Injured Behind Guest House in UP, Bystanders Record Videos

A 13-year-old girl who had stepped out to go to the market in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district was later found lying behind a guest house in a critical condition on Sunday, 23 October.

Disturbing videos circulated online showed the blood-soaked minor lying on the ground, crying for help, even as a crowd of onlookers made videos of her.

A sub-inspector, who reached the spot upon being alerted, and carried the girl to hospital. It is feared that she may have been sexually assaulted.