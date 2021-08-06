Marital Rape a Good Ground to Claim Divorce: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court, on Friday, 6 August, upheld that marital rape is a good ground to claim divorce. This comes even though marital rape is not legally an offence in India and thus does not attract any penalty under law.

A division bench of Justices Muhamed Mustaque and Kauser Edappagath, while dismissing a set of two appeals filed by a husband challenging the decision of the family court, said: “…a husband’s licentious disposition disregarding the autonomy of the wife is marital rape.”

Further, the court pointed out, “Albeit such conduct cannot be penalised, it falls in the frame of physical and mental cruelty.”