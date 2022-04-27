Hanskhali Rape Case: 'BJP, CPI(M) Trying To Defame WB,' Says CM Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee alleged that the gruesome incident happened only due to police negligence and questioned how the inspector in charge of the case could not maintain correct facts and keep the government informed.

She said, "How did Hanskhali (rape-murder) incident occur? Why did inspector in charge not keep forth correct facts? This occurred due to his negligence. It needs to be reported how many people died in your district. Panchayat issues certificates and we don't even know about it."

The chief minister asserted that law and order is being maintained in the state and said that media is spreading false information about the case. She added that BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh don't allow journalists to publish the truth but in instead, "we lodge complaints," she said.

She said,