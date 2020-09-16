‘Women Have Legs’: Malayalam Actors Stand Up Against Online Abuse
Why are Malayalam actors posting photos with ‘women have legs’ in the caption?
Soon after after 18-year-old actor Anaswara Rajan was trolled and abused online for posting a photo wearing shorts, several actors from the Malayalam film industry hit back by with photos and captions saying – ‘Women have legs.’
Leading actors including Rima Kallingal, Parvathy, Nazriya took to social media platforms to post photos of themselves with #LegDay.
Why Was Anaswara Rajan Abused?
The upcoming actor simply posted a photo of herself in shorts, when social media users took it upon themselves to police her morally. According to The News Minute, some users asked why she was ‘taking her clothes off by the age of 18.’
Responding to trolls, Rajan posted another photo of hers in the same outfit, with the caption:
“Don’t worry about what I’m doing . Worry about why you’re worried about what I’m doing…”
‘You’ve Got Legs?!?’
While some users on social media suggested that she ignore the comments, others took a dig at the trolling saying that it would be a lesson to those men who “turn moral police at the sight of legs.”
(With inputs from The News Minute)
