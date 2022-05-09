'To Keep Girls Out Of School, Women Out Of Work': Malala on Taliban's Hijab Rule

Pakistan Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on Monday, 9 May, condemned the Taliban government's order forcing Afghanistan women to cover their body from head-to-toe as wanting to "erase girls and women from public life".

On 7 May, the Taliban's recently reinstated Ministry for Propogation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice announced that it is "required for all respectable Afghan women to wear a hijab." The ministry's statement also added that the chandori – a blue-coloured Afghan burqa, which covers a woman from head to toe – is the "best hijab".

Yousafzai said that it was a means to "keep girls out of school, and women out of work."