Make Hema Committee Findings Public: NCW's Reminder to Kerala Chief Secretary

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday, 2 May, sent a reminder to the Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy to release the findings and recommendations of the Justice Hema Committee to the public.

The Hema committee, which was formed in 2017 and looked into problems faced by women actors in the Malayalam film industry, submitted its report in 2019 based on the depositions of scores of women in the industry. However, the report is not released yet, and its recommendations have not been implemented.