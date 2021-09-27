Maharashtra Police Arrests 33 Accused in Dombivli Gang-Rape Case Involving Minor

All 33 persons accused of raping a teenaged girl in Maharashtra's Thane district have been arrested, police officials said on Monday, 27 September.

"All 33 accused, including two minors, have been arrested. The two minor accused have been sent to the Child Correction Home," the Maharashtra Police stated, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The alleged perpetrators have been booked for raping a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions, over an eight-month-long period spanning from 29 January to 22 September.