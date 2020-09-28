After Viral Video, MP Top Cop Relieved of Duty for Assaulting Wife

Madya Pradesh Additional Director Genderal (ADG) rank officer Purushottam Sharma was relieved of his duties on Monday, 28 September, after a shocking video of him beating up his wife went viral on social media. The incident, caught on camera, was circulating on social media over the weekend.

The viral video showed Sharma pushing his wife to the ground and thrashing her, while two other unidentified men try to pull him away. He continued hitting her, even as she cried out aloud for help.

The MP Police are yet to file an FIR in the case.