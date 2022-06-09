Kshama Bindu Marries Herself at Her Home in 1st Instance of Sologamy in India
There were reportedly no priests at her house to solemnise the wedding.
Kshama Bindu, the 24-year-old Gujarat woman who recently expressed her intention of marrying herself, got married on Thursday, 9 June, in a private ceremony at her residence, making it the first instance of sologamy in India.
She chose to get married to self on Thursday instead of the widely publicised date of Saturday, 11 June, to steer clear of any controversy.
Bindu had previously said that she planned to hold her wedding at a a temple in Vadodara's Gotri following all rituals. However, after a local BJP leader Sunitha Shukla opposed it saying "such marriages are against Hinduism", Bindu chose to hold the ceremony at her home.
The priest who had earlier agreed to solemnise her wedding too had backed out following the BJP leader's remark, according to a report in Hindustan Times.
'Just a Girl Who Cares Enough to Try'
"I am against the choice of the venue. She will not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. Such marriages are against Hinduism. This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion, then no law will prevail," Shukla had said, as per Hindustan Times.
According to a report in The Times of India, Bindu held the wedding after observing every ritual of a regular wedding including the pheras, haldi, and mehendi.
"Just a girl who cares enough to try," she wrote to herself in the mehendi.
Speaking to The Quint, Bindu had earlier said that since childhood she had dreamt of getting married, but did not want to be a wife. The digital creator had also shared that she planned to celebrate her honeymoon in Goa.
