Kristen Welker Emerges Triumphant as Final Prez Debate Moderator

Welker had an undeniably unenviable job given the unruly show that was the first presidential debate. But she did a praiseworthy job, beginning the night with a plea for civility and asking Trump and Biden to “speak one at a time.”

Welker was of course assisted by the mute button, but herself too, managed to conduct a largely civil show and kept it in control, cutting off the two men as required, guiding the discussion and reminding them to not overshoot their time.

Welker is a well-respected journalist, even having earned praise from Trump adviser Jason Miller, who called her “very fair.” She had also co-moderated the fifth Democratic presidential debate in November 2019, Poynter reported. Welker has reportedly been covering the White House since 2011 and began co-anchoring NBC’s “Weekend Today” in January 2020.

She entered the debate having faced attacks from Trump this week, who reportedly called Welker “terrible” and “totally partisan”, while his aides accused her of being biased.