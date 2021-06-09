‘Beaten Up, Made to Drink Urine’: Kochi Woman Abused by Partner

Large bruises on her back and legs, as well as blood clots visible through her skin tell a tale of torture that the 27-year-old woman had to endure for over 20 days. She narrates the horrifying tale where she was subjected to brutal torture, sexual assault, and blackmailing by her partner in his Kochi apartment.

The woman, a Kannur native, filed a police complaint on 8 April, after escaping from the man, but the police have still not arrested him.

According to the police, the 33-year-old man named Martin Joseph, a share trader and the woman had been in a live-in relationship since last year's lockdown.