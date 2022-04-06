Actor Assault Case: Prime Accused Moves SC After Kerala HC Rejects Bail Plea

The prime accused in the 2017 sexual assault case involving actor Dileep, Sunil Kumar alias 'Pulsar' Suni, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 5 April, challenging the Kerala High Court’s order rejecting his bail application, reported LiveLaw.

Sunil, along with nine others, is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a woman actor in a moving car. He has been in judicial custody for over five years.

He justified his case saying that he is the only accused remaining behind bars and claimed that his bail has been dismissed over apprehensions that it could be perceived wrongly by society.