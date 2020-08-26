‘Was Tortured’: Indian Woman on Death Row in Yemen Seeks Help 

Thirty-year-old Nimisha Priya does not get access to a phone too often. She can use it only one or two times a week. Lodged in a jail in Yemen’s capital city Sana’a, it was not easy to get through to her.

Whatever little time she has on the phone, Nimisha has been trying her best to call her relatives in India, desperate for help, as she has been given the death penalty by a court in Yemen.

When we do manage to speak to her, Nimisha says she’s experienced physical torture, death threats and harassment at the hands of her acquaintance Talal Abdo Mahdi – a Yemen national whom she killed.