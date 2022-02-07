Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Dileep After New FIR Filed Against Him
The Malayalam actor allegedly conspired to kill the investigating officers in the actor sexual assault case.
The Kerala High Court on Monday, 7 February, granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Dileep in the case over the alleged criminal conspiracy to kill police officers investigating the 2017 actor sexual assault and abduction case, reported Bar & Bench.
The Malayalam actor is alleged to have conspired to do away with the investigating officers in the actor abduction case.
The order was passed by Justice Gopinath P.
The pre-arrest bail plea had been filed after the Kerala Police Crime Branch filed a new FIR against Dileep and five others in the case.
(With inputs from Bar & Bench.)
