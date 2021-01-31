Kerala to Launch ‘Gender Park’ in Feb to Focus on Gender Equality 

Built with an aim to establish an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs, the Gender Park will also see the launch of a Gender museum, Gender library, a convention centre and an amphitheatre which, according to KK Shailaja, will form the first phase of the park.

The Gender library is an attempt to educate the society at large about the myriad genders and its roles. It further aims to enhance research and learning, promote gender awareness and empower distinct gender groups.

The gender museum is an initiative to showcase the journey of women’s history and will function as an archive to put gender history in perspective.

The launch event, which is being organised in collaboration with UN Women, intends to highlight gender equality.