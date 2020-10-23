Same-Sex Union: Kerala Bishops Deny Pope’s ‘Endorsement’

In the wake of Pope Francis’ recent statement that same-sex couples should be given the protection of civil union law, the Catholic Church in Kerala has come out with a ‘clarification’, saying that there is no change in its stance on homosexuality. The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), in a statement, even said that reports stating the Pope’s recent remark were ‘false’.

“The reports in media quoting Pope stating that homosexual couples and families should be given equal protection by law, is false. Live in relationship of homosexual couples are not seen as marraige by Catholic Church,” the statement said.

Pope Francis’s recent statement in a documentary Francesco by director Evgeny Afineevsky, had received wide reception from many.