Kashmir: What's Behind the Alarming Rise of C Section Deliveries

As compared to Srinagar city, the government hospitals in few urban and mostly rural areas of Kashmir have recorded relatively lower C-section rate. Official figures show that the normal deliveries are mostly common in the rural hospitals, however, main district and sub-district hospitals contribute remarkably to the C-section surgeries.

Anantnag district of South Kashmir, having a dedicated maternity and child care hospital along with other four sub-district hospitals(SDH’s) besides a number of Primary Health Care centres(PHC’s), has reported almost 45% of C-section surgeries in the past three years.

Out of the total 41,706 delivery cases, the figures say, 17,623 were C-section deliveries while 24,083 were normal deliveries.

Interestingly, in the main district hospital of its adjacent Kulgam district, nearly 65% of the overall admitted maternal patients have undergone C-section surgeries, leaving a paltry 35% for normal deliveries.

“Out of the total 2520 deliveries between 2018-19, 1220 cases were of C-section. In 2019-20, 1706 C-sections were conducted out of the total 2280 delivery cases. Similarly, between 2020-21, the C-section tally stood at 2242 against the total of 3273 maternity cases,” hospital data revealed.

In Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, at one of its sub-district hospitals in Magam, almost 50% of C-sections have been reported out of the total maternal deliveries.

On the contrary, in the Keller area of district Shopian in South Kashmir, only 108 C-sections were conducted out of the total 642 delivery cases at the local sub-district hospital, say figures, in the past three years.

Similarly, in the sub district hospital at remote Tangdar, Karnah area of Kupwara district in North Kashmir, only 340 C-sections were performed against the total of 2263 delivery cases during the last three years, figures revealed.