Karnataka Police Arrest 4 After Video of Sexual Assault on Dalit Woman Surfaces

Yet another incident of violence against women has surfaced in Karnataka after a video of four men stripping a Dalit woman besides physically and sexually assaulting her was shared across social media. In the video, the woman is heard pleading with the men to not assault her. The men, in the video, accuse her of stealing gold jewelry.

According to the police, the incident took place in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district in Hyderabad-Karnataka region about eight to nine months ago. Reacting to the video doing the rounds, police have arrested the four men who were seen in the video.

Speaking to TNM, District Superintendent of Police CB Vedhamurthy, said, “The four have been taken into police custody. Further investigation is underway. The case will be pursued by the Shahpur police station and investigation will continue. All the accused knew each other and were running small businesses and doing odd jobs.”