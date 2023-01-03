Kanjhawala Case: Eyewitness Says 'Fled As I was Scared; Didn't Tell Anyone'

"I fell on one side of the scooty, she fell on the other side. That's when she got stuck under the car. I fled from there and went home because I got scared," said the friend of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old woman, who was killed in the wee hours of 1 January in Delhi's Kanjhawala.

The friend is an eye witness of the accident, and was riding pillion on the scooty when a grey Baleno hit the vehicle. Singh's body got entangled in the tyre of the car, and she got dragged for several kilometres in Kanjhawala.