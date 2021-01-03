Kamal Says ‘Dignity’ Protects Women From Violence, Gets Slammed 

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, on Saturday, displayed a shocking lack of understanding of violence against women in a tweet, which insisted that 'dignity and equipoise' were sufficient to deter domestic violence and sexual harassment. The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder unwittingly placed the onus of prevention of violence on the victims (women) by claiming that 'confidence' can do more damage to the perpetrators, than 'pepper spray'.

The actor gave the ill-begotten advice, which borders on victim-blaming, in response to a video posted by a Twitter user with the handle @snehamohandoss. In the video from 1 January, she had displayed her skills with a nunchanku (a metal weapon) and said that the ability to protect oneself empowers you to live with less fear and more freedom. She had used the hashtags #Free_From_DomesticViolence and #Learn_SelfDefence in the post.

While many had praised the skill and confidence she showcased, Kamal chose to discount self-defence as a method to fight violence.