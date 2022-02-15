Kala Ramachandran Appointed Gurugram’s First Woman Police Chief
A 1994-batch IPS officer, Ramachandran was earlier posted as Principal Secretary in Haryana's transport department.
Gurugram’s first woman police commissioner Kala Ramachandran is set to take charge from the outgoing KK Rao on Tuesday, 15 February.
A 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Ramachandran is the first woman police commissioner of the district since 2007, when the commissionerate system was introduced in Gurugram.
“I will spell out my detailed plans when I join and meet my team but my basic goal of strengthening basic policing is very clear. As police personnel, I would ensure that the entire force works towards making the city and its residents safe and secure,” she told news agency PTI.
Safety of Women, Children Is Priority: Ramachandran
“Besides traffic management and road safety, we will also focus on the security and safety of citizens from street crimes like hooliganism, eve-teasing and drunken driving,” she said.
Ramachandran added, “Security of women, protection of children from offences and checking economic offences and cyber crimes, too, would be the police priority.”
Ramachandran was earlier posted as the Principal Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Transport Department, with the additional charge of ADGP State Vigilance Bureau (H).
She also worked as superintendent of police in Rewari, Fatehabad and Panchkula districts, PTI reported.
She was also on central deputation to the Intelligence Bureau from 2001 and headed the North Eastern Police Academy in Meghalaya from 2017 to 2020.
She returned to her home cadre in August 2020 and served as additional director general of police of Crime Against Women Cell and Vigilance at Haryana police headquarters besides the principal secretary of transport.
(With inputs from PTI.)
