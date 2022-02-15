Kala Ramachandran Appointed Gurugram’s First Woman Police Chief

Gurugram’s first woman police commissioner Kala Ramachandran is set to take charge from the outgoing KK Rao on Tuesday, 15 February.

A 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Ramachandran is the first woman police commissioner of the district since 2007, when the commissionerate system was introduced in Gurugram.

“I will spell out my detailed plans when I join and meet my team but my basic goal of strengthening basic policing is very clear. As police personnel, I would ensure that the entire force works towards making the city and its residents safe and secure,” she told news agency PTI.