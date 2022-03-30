Polish Woman, 1st Pro-Choice Activist Charged Under Abortion Law, To Face Trial

Justyna Wydrzyńsk, a pro-choice activist belonging to the Polish group Aborcyjny Dream Team (ADT), will face trial next week after becoming the first such activist to face charges for breaking the country's strict abortion law, reported The Guardian.

Wydrzyńsk, who has been involved in abortion activism for more than 15 years, had provided miscarriage-inducing tablets to a pregnant woman and could be jailed for up to three years if found guilty.

The activist had broken Poland's law by sending abortion tablets she had at home to the woman who had contacted her, because she was 12 weeks pregnant and experiencing domestic violence. The woman had also attempted to travel to Germany to get the abortion but had been prevented from doing so by her husband.