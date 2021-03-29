Jarkiholi Case | ‘Distressing’: Siddaramaiah on Woman’s Note to HC

Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Friday last week, was booked in connection with the sex-for-jobs case. The Cubbon Park police have booked the former minister under sections 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 417 (Punishment for cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), 376 C (Sexual intercourse by person in authority) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67A (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit acts) of the Information Technology Act.

A day later, Jarkiholi addressed the media and alleged that Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar of ‘framing’ him in the controversy and that an audio conversation that surfaced on Saturday showed that the woman and her family had discussed meeting the Congress leader. The woman's family had also blamed DK Shivakumar, accusing him of playing "dirty politics" by using their daughter. After appearing before the SIT, her father and brother had said that Shivakumar would be responsible if anything happened to their family and urged him to send their daughter, who is at an undisclosed location, back to them.

DK Shivakumar has denied the allegations, stating that he had never met the woman. He said that efforts were being made to shut the case and added that the law will take its own course.