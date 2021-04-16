It’s High Time for a Woman CJI: SA Bobde

Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde on Thursday, 15 April, acknowledged that it was high time to have a woman occupy the post of CJI.

The SC bench headed by CJI Bobde, comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Surya Kant and was hearing a plea filed by Supreme Court Women Lawyer’s Association, to consider experienced women SC lawyers for the appointment of judges to the High Court.

The plea, as per PTI, noted that there is no woman judge in the five high courts of Patna, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Uttarakhand. There is only one woman chief justice in the high court, Hima Kohli, the chief justice of Telangana High Court.