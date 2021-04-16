It’s High Time for a Woman CJI: SA Bobde
The plea before the court noted that only 11% of judges are women.
Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde on Thursday, 15 April, acknowledged that it was high time to have a woman occupy the post of CJI.
The SC bench headed by CJI Bobde, comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Surya Kant and was hearing a plea filed by Supreme Court Women Lawyer’s Association, to consider experienced women SC lawyers for the appointment of judges to the High Court.
The plea, as per PTI, noted that there is no woman judge in the five high courts of Patna, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Uttarakhand. There is only one woman chief justice in the high court, Hima Kohli, the chief justice of Telangana High Court.
The plea also noted, as per the report, that women representation in the SC is low since only eight women judges have been appointed to the SC and there has been no woman CJI in the history of the country. It added that only 11% of judges are women.
What Did the Court Say?
CJI Bobde noted that he has been informed that women lawyers often refuse judgeship due to personal commitments.
As quoted by Bar and Bench,
“Time has come for a woman Chief Justice of India. (But) Chief Justice of High Courts stated that when lawyers are asked to come on the bench they deny, saying they have domestic responsibility or their children are in Class 11 or 12 and thus these things have been communicated to me.”CJI Bobde
The advocates appearing on behalf of the petitioners noted that the Memorandum of Procedure has no “whisper” on women representation in the appointment of judges, adding that only 11% of judges are women, as per LiveLaw.
The Bench in response, said it has “the best interest of women in mind, and the Collegium always considers representation of women”. CJI Bobde noted that “no attitudinal change is required”, stating that the top court only needs capable candidates”. However, the SC did not issue a notice in the matter, stating they don’t want to complicate things, added the report.
In the Main Matter
Attorney General KK Venugopal informed the SC that within three months, the names of 10 judges recommended by the Collegium for High Courts and pending with the law ministry will be communicated, reported Bar and Bench.
It added that the SC directed the Centre to give a timeline to respond to the recommendations, including getting a clearance from the Department of Justice.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.