Iranian Schoolgirls 'Poisoned' Amid Anti-Hijab Protests: What Has Happened?

Thousands of schoolgirls in Iran are learned to have suffered from mysterious cases of 'poisoning' since November 2022. Dozens of them are currently being treated at hospitals across the country over apparent toxic gas attacks at schools, according to BBC.

First reported in the holy city of Qom, where about 50 schoolgirls were admitted to hospitals after they fell ill, the 'gas poisonings' have since occurred at schools in Borujerd and Ardebi, among other cities.

While there have been no casualties yet, the girls have suffered respiratory problems, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, and in some cases, weakness in their limbs.