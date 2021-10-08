'Privileged': Twitter Hits Back After Nooyi Says 'Cringeworthy' to Ask For Raise

"I have never, ever, ever asked for a raise," said Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of beverage giant PepsiCo, in an interview with The New York Times.

On being questioned if there was anything related with gender to her decision, she replied, "I find it very cringeworthy. I cannot imagine working for somebody and saying my pay is not enough."

The interview stated that Nooyi's compensation in the year 2017 - her last full year as the CEO of PepsiCo - was a little more than $31 million.