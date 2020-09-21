Women in Defence: Army, Navy & IAF Announce Three Historic Firsts

In a first, Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh will be the foremost Indian women officers to be be deployed on Navy warships as part of the ship's crew, reported NDTV.

The two officers are expected to eventually fly the navy's new MH-60 R helicopters. According to the report, MH-60R is one of the world's most advanced helicopters, which can be engaged to detect enemy ships and submarines.

Lack of privacy in crew quarters and gender-specific bathroom facilities were earlier cited as reasons for not posting women officers on warships.