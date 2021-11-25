The Case Of 'Criccrazygirl': How India Responds to Online Rape Threats

(This article marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, commemorated annually on 25 November.)

Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, a 23-year-old IIT graduate, must have thought that the 'ecosystem of hate' was so foolproof that he did not even blink twice before making a rape threat against a 10-month-old child.

His luck did run out though when a complaint was swiftly filed and his digital footprint gave up his identity, which he'd tried to hide behind the handle 'criccrazygirl'. All he could really plead when trying to get bail was that the charges against him were not punishable with death or even life imprisonment.

The judge hearing his plea also agreed that what was left to be determined was that if he had actually posted that rape threat. So far, so good, so swiftly done – but this is where the complications of committing a cybercrime are revealed.