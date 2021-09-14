5 Days On, Hyderabad Police Still Search for Accused in Rape, Murder of 6-Yr-Old

Five days after a six-year-old was raped and murdered under the Saidabad police station limits of Hyderabad, the police are yet to nab the accused. The Hyderabad police have formed 15 special teams to trace the 30-year-old accused in the crime.

The accused was last seen on CCTV footage taken from the Falaknuma locality. He was wearing a cap, a face mask and was travelling with another person, say reports.

On Thursday, 9 September, the body of the victim was found in the house of the accused. The man is said to have befriended the child by offering her chocolates before committing the offence.