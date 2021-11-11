Hyderabad Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend 20 Times After Her Engagement, Woman Critical

A 20-year-old woman named Sirisha was viciously stabbed nearly 20 times by her former partner Basavaraj in Hyderabad, after her engagement with another man. The brutal incident happened in the LB Nagar area under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits on 10 November, Wednesday.

While Sirisha is in a conscious state, she is being treated for internal bleeding, doctors said on Thursday morning, adding that it would take another day or two to determine if she is out of danger. Meanwhile, Basavaraj has been arrested by the LB Nagar police for attempt to murder.

LB Nagar police said that Sirisha and Basavaraj had known each other for three years. According to The New Indian Express, Basavaraj, who is 23-years-old, had visited her at the home of her uncle, where she had been living for the past two years, as she wanted to discuss ending the relationship.