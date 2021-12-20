'I Do': Hyderabad Gay Couple Exchange Vows, Celebrations Go Viral
Abhay Dange (34) and Supriyo Chakraborty (31) have been together for more than eight years.
"I now pronounce you husband and husband."
A 'promise ceremony' held to solemnise their relationship on Saturday, 18 December, in the outskirts of Hyderabad, could be the first gay wedding from Telangana that has caught the attention of people.
The ceremony was officiated by Sophia David, who is a friend of the couple and also a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.
A mix of both Punjabi and Bengali traditions took place during the ceremony, culminating in the couple exchanging vows.
“It is really a big deal for us to have come together. It is really a moment which others to have appreciated and cherished,” Supriyo Chakraborty told The Quint.
The wedding comes at a time when a batch of petitions are being heard in the Delhi High Court for the legal recognition of same-sex marriages under the concerning laws.
"When we met we didn’t think such a ceremony would be possible. But as we went along it became clear that we were meant to be together,” Chakraborty told The Quint.
The couple reportedly met on a dating app called Planet Romeo – eight years ago. They have been dating since then. Earlier in 2021, they decided to have a ceremony to celebrate them.
The couple have a pet pooch named Kaju – who they say completes their family.
