'Husband Raped Daughter Too': Survivor Behind Karnataka HC 'Rape is Rape' Order

She broke down as she said, “My husband raped me for 12 years and my daughter for a year.” The 34-year-old rape survivor was speaking to The Quint, after taking stock of a recent Karnataka High Court order that said, "a rape is a rape."

On 23 March, Karnataka High Court hit the headlines with a significant ruling on marital rape that said a rape – be it performed by a man (the husband) on the woman (the wife) – is still a rape.

“The court may have triggered a fresh debate on marital rape, but I haven't got justice,” the survivor said, a month after she fought the case against her husband, who had sought to quash the rape charges under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).