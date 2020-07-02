After Announcing Name Change, Fair & Lovely Now ‘Glow & Lovely’

In a statement, the company said that the product will be available in India in the next few months.

02 Jul 2020
Gender
Hindustan Unilever Limited on Thursday, 2 July, announced the renaming of popular skin care brand ‘Fair & Lovely’ to ‘Glow & Lovely.’ In a statement, the company said that the product will be available in India in the next few months.

The announcement comes a week after the company announced that it will rename the skin lightening cream, which has drawn flak regularly for promoting negative stereotypes over darker skin tones.

The men’s range of the product, previous called ‘Fair & Handsome’, will now be called ‘Glow and Handsome.’

“We are making our skin care portfolio more inclusive... a more diverse portrayal of beauty,” Hindustan Unilever chairman Sanjiv Mehta said in a statement, earlier in June.

This move comes as cosmetic companies across the world are facing major backlash due to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and are being forced to rethink their marketing strategies and use of terminology.

Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson announced that it will stop selling skin whitening creams.

02 Jul 2020

